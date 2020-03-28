DTC to allow only essential services providers in buses

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), here on Monday, said only those who were involved in providing essential services would be allowed to travel in its buses.

In a March 29 order released on Monday, Managing Director Garima Gupta asked Depot Managers to ensure that buses should have a sticker — “for staff of essential services only and on government duty” — pasted on the front windscreen. The buses should not display route number or destination, she added.

“The conductors should allow only those who are involved in providing essential services after seeing their official identity cards,” Gupta said.

The Depot Managers have also been asked to issue the duty passes to all working employees for their movement between workplace and house.

Since the announcement of 21-day lockdown, only half of the DTC buses are plying.

The steps have been taken to “discourage” movement of migrants and daily wagers in Delhi. Soon after the announcement of lockdown, thousands of migrants and daily wagers started walking back home due to lack of food, shelter and employment opportunities.

–IANS

nks/pcj