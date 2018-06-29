DU issues 3rd cut off, English, Eco still on offer

New Delhi, June 29 (IANS) The Delhi University on Friday issued its third cut-off list with many popular colleges still offering seats for popular courses.

With close to half of total seats already taken across 60 plus colleges of the varsity, many colleges still issued cut-off for the courses like English, Economics, and B.A.

Lady Shri Ram College offered English Honours and Economics at 97.25 and 97.5 per cent, while the same two courses were offered by Hans Raj College at 95.75 and 97 per cent. Shri Ram College of Commerce, which teaches only two courses (Economics and B.com Honours), closed admission in both by the second cut off.

While it closed admission in most other courses, Hindu College asked for 96.75 and 97.50 for English and Economics.

–IANS

vn/vd