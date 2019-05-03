du Plessis, Raina lift Chennai to 170/5 vs Punjab

Mohali, May 5 (IANS) Half-centuries by opener Faf du Plessis (96 off 55) and Suresh Raina’s (53 off 38) helped Chennai Super Kings (CSK) post 170/5 against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) even as Sam Curran (3/35) starred for the hosts in their Indian Premier Leauge (IPL) clash at the PCA I.S. Bindra Stadium, here on Sunday.

The Chennai duo were involved in a crucial 120-run second wicket partnership, building the platform for a fighting total as their lower middle-order failed to contribute. While du Plessis’ knock was laced with 10 boundaries and four sixes, Raina’s innings contained five fours and couple of hits into the stands.

Put into bat, openers Shane Watson (7 off 11) and du Plessis started on a good note, adding 30 runs in the initial four overs. However, in the next over Curran drew the first blood for Punjab as he castled Watson.

New batsman Raina and du Plessis then anchored the innings, helping Chennai reach the 50-run mark in 7.1 overs before they further developed the partnership to take their side to 79/1 at the half way stage.

They continued to play sensibly and kept the scorers busy as Chennai touched the three-digit mark in 12.5 overs. Meanwhile, du Plessis also notched up his second half-century of the season off 37 balls.

Just when it seemed that the duo will comfortably steer Chennai to an imposing total, Raina mistimed a slower delivery by Curran to give an easy catch to Mohammed Shami at short fine-leg.

Curran struck again in the 19th over to send back a well-settled du Plessis, who fell short of his century by just four runs with Chennai’s scorecard reading 163/3.

Shami then dismissed Kedar Jadhav (0) and Ambati Rayudu (1) cheaply in the final over as Chennai skipper M.S. Dhoni (10) and Dwayne Bravo (1) remained unbeaten at the end of 20 overs.

Brief scores: Chennai Super Kings: 170/5 in 20 overs (Faf du Plessis 96, Suresh Raina 53; Sam Curran 3/35) vs Kings XI Punjab.

–IANS

kk/arm