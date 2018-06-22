DU second cut-off: SRCC drops 0.25% for Economics, LSR 1% for BA

New Delhi, June 24 (IANS) Delhi University colleges on Sunday announced their second cut-off lists for admission, with Shri Ram College of Commerce marginally trimming its cut-off by 0.25 points to 98.25 per cent for Economics (Honours).

One of the most sought-after colleges, Lady Shri Ram (LSR) College which had set the highest cut-off at 98.75 per cent in the first list, dropped it by one per cent to 97.75 per cent in the second list.

The equally sought-after SRCC, in the varsity’s North Campus, had set its first cut-off, announced on June 19, at 98.50 per cent.

The cut-off for B.Com (Honours) was 97.75 per cent in the first list, while in the second, it is 97.37 per cent.

For Journalism course, the highest cut-off, set by the Delhi College of Arts and Commerce at 98.50 per cent, dropped it to 97.25 percent in the second cut-off list.

