DU student, accomplice held for killing youth

New Delhi, Nov 3 (IANS) A Delhi University student and his accomplice were arrested for killing a youth following an argument over opposition to their vulgar dance moves while celebrating Valmiki Jayanti in central Delhi, police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accused identified as Rishabh, 22, and Chaitanya, 21, are the residents of JJ Colony in Shakurpur and Rohini — both in north-west Delhi. They were arrested on Thursday night from Vijay Vihar area of Rohini following a tip-off.

“Rishab used to take part in cultural events like Ramleela and Jagrans. He worked as a delivery boy in a courier company, while Chaitanya was pursuing B.A from Delhi University,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Madhur Verma said.

“During interrogation, Rishab and Chaitanya revealed that they on October 24 had gone to celebrate Valmiki Jayanti in Mandir Marg area. During the competition, Rishab started doing vulgar moves which was opposed by the deceased, later identified as Avinash Sangwan. Following an argument, Rishab gunned down Sangwan and fled the spot,” Verma said.

The accused were identified with the help of CCTV footage captured by some revellers that later went viral on social media.

“A resident of Lajpat Nagar, Sangwan was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead,” Verma said.

