DU student held for killing two brothers in Haryana

New Delhi, Oct 3 (IANS) A 20-year-old Delhi University student has been arrested on the charge of involvement in the murder of two brothers in his native Haryana due to personal enmity, police said on Wednesday.

“Accused Anshu of Sonepat district was arrested on Tuesday evening when he was on way to meet his relative in Mitroan village in Najafgarh area,” Deputy Commissioner of Police Anto Alphonse said.

“Anshu, a BA first-year student at Swami Shraddhanand College, was badly beaten up in 2017 by Aashish, 25, over a minor issue at a wedding in Halalpur village in Haryana. Anshu told police that Aashish used to taunt him over the assault,” the officer added.

“Anshu called his friends Sandeep, Rohit, Mannu, Arun and Kartik from Delhi to his village on September 23 to take revenge. They opened fire on Aashish. When his younger brother Himanshu, 21, came to his rescue, they fired at him too. Both brothers died on the spot,” he added.

All five friends were arrested earlier this week by Haryana Police, he said.

Anshu told police that he fell into bad company during his college days and was involved in crime, including two cases of rioting and under the Arms Act in Delhi.

–IANS

sp/tsb/bg