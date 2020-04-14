DU to hold semester exams online, DUCC to develop tech support

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) With the nationwide lockdown extended till May 3, the Delhi University, which is one of Asia’s largest, is now preparing to conduct online examinations for its students enrolled in various under-graduate and post-graduate courses.

For this purpose, the university has told its computer centre (DUCC) to come out with a platform that can be used for conducting these examinations.

Speaking to IANS, a senior official in DUCC confirmed the development. “We have received the instructions from top brass in administration and have started to explore options on this. We are seeing if we need to bring up a smartphone application for it or the website can work,” the official, who was speaking on the condition of anonymity, said.

Meanwhile, DU’s Examination Department also confirmed that the university is planning to go ahead with the online examination. However the final decision will be taken only after committees formed by the UGC and the HRD Ministry come out with their suggestions on the current scenario.

“We see online examinations as the only way to conduct examinations, especially in times when students should not leave their houses. But the final decision can only be taken after committees report,” Dean of DU’s Examination centre, Dr. Vinay Gupta said.

Gupta also refuted claims that Delhi University was planning to promote first and second semester students without any examinations. “These are mere rumours, university has never even given a thought to this thing,” he said.

Asked if the university was exploring an online examination module that JNU adopted last year during the university lockdown, Gupta said that this was not an option.

Last year, due to the long standing face-off between a section of students and JNU administration, the varsity had to send questions to students through emails, and in return students were told to submit answers by a due date. The module had received criticism from a large section as many believed this would have promoted unfair means.

