DU unit of AAP student wing gets new office-bearers

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) student wing on Thursday announced office-bearers for its Delhi University (DU) unit, ahead of the DU Students Union (DUSU) elections slated for the second week of September.

After a poor showing in their 2015 debut elections, the Chatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) of the AAP has vowed to fight the elections on issues like “positive politics” and “commercialization of education”, among others.

The CYSS hopes to give a tough competition to two major political outfits on the campus — ABVP (Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad), the right-wing student body, and NSUI (National Students Union of India), student wing of the Congress.

“While Vikas Kadyan has been given the responsibility of President, seven others — Sadaf Iqra Khan, Chandra Mani Dev, Suraj Bhan, Saibi Singh, Jai Thakur, Pranay Malhotra and Mukesh Paman — have been appointed Deputy Presidents,” a statement from the AAP said.

Besides, Suraj Jha has been appointed the General Sectary, while Nidhi ratan will be the Sectary of CYSS. Rohit yadav and Ranjit Singh have been named as the Joint Secretaries, and Ramapari Mishra and Pankaj Indora will be the Social Media Incharge.

“From reducing Metro fares to providing a special bus service between the hostel and campus, we will take up issues on which students have been cheated for years by the ABVP and NSUI,” said CYSS state unit General Secretary Hariom Prabhakar.

Apart from ABVP and NSUI, the youth wing of Swaraj Abhiyan — Youth for Swaraj (YFS) — and left-wing student organisation AISA (All India Students Association) will also try to get some foothold in the elections this year.

–IANS

sd/nir