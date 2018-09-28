Dua Lipa, Missy Elliott join AMA lineup

Los Angeles, Sep 29 (IANS) Dua Lipa, Ciara and Missy Elliott have joined the American Music Awards lineup.

The announcement was made by Dick Clark Productions and ABC, reportsAvariety.com.

Dua Lipa will perform two songs from the her self-titled 2017 debut album, including the hit “Electricity”, while Elliott will be a featured guest on two Ciara songs: “Level Up” released earlier this year, and “Dose,” from her forthcoming album.

The three join previously announced performers Cardi B (featuring Bad Bunny and J Balvin), Benny Blanco, Halsey, Khalid, Mariah Carey, Carrie Underwood, and Post Malone featuring Ty Dolla Sign.

There will also be a tribute to Aretha Franklin, who passed away in July.

Tracee Ellis Ross is hosting the fan-voted awards show, which will broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater here on October 9.

Cardi B has tied Drake for the most AMA nominations this year, with each scoring eight nods.

