Dubai-based Indian donates entire property for quarantine

Dubai, March 30 (IANS) Indian businessman Ajay Sobhraj, founder and Chairman of Dubai-based Finja Jewellery, has donated a building he owns to be used as a quarantine centre for the treatment of people infected with the novel coronavirus, it was reported.

In a letter addressed to the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) titled “To Support and Give Back to the City That Cares”, Sobhraj who has called Dubai his home for 25 years, has donated the fully-equipped building in Jumeirah Lake Towers to be used in the country’s fully integrated strategy against the pandemic, reports Gulf News.

The 77,000 sq.ft property can accommodate up to 400 people.

The building has undergone all necessary maintenance, including deep cleaning, sanitisation and air conditioning servicing, to ensure the facilities meet the required health and safety standards, according to a statement issued by the Dubai Media Office.

In his letter, Sobhraj said: “I believe that in such challenging times, it is imperative for the community to come together and support the country we reside in to overcome this pandemic.

“I am extremely pleased to offer my assistance to the government during this critical period and support the city that has continued to contribute to my success and growth for the past 25 years.”

The UAE has so far reported 570 confirmed coronavirus cases, with three deaths.

The country is currently amid a 10-day national sterilisation program aimed at sanitising all public facilities, streets, public transportation and metro service, as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.

–IANS

ksk/