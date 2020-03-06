Dubai-return man shows corona symptoms in Jaipur

Jaipur, March 10 (IANS) One Jaipur-based 85-year-old man, who returned from Dubai on February 28, has shown symptoms of coronavirus, Additional Chief Secretary Rohit Kumar Singh confirmed.

His first test has returned positive. “However, the first confirmatory test is inconclusive, so we are repeating with fresh sample,” Singh said.

His wife, who travelled with him to Dubai, son and the doctor who treated them here have been kept in isolation. A total of 235 contacts have been traced to the man which are being monitored, Singh said.

–IANS

