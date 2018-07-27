Duisburg hold Bilbao in friendly tie

Duisburg (Germany), July 29 (IANS) Spanish football club Athletic Bilbao were held to a 1-1 draw by German side MSV Duisburg in their second 45-minute game at the ‘Cup of Traditions,’ a friendly pre-season event in which representatives of the main four European leagues take part.

Athletic took the lead on Saturday night, with Mikel Rico doing the honours just eight minutes into the game, connecting on a cross from Gorka Guruzeta, reports EFE news agency.

Duisburg, however, drew level in the 15th minute when Cauly Oliviera Souza of Brazil took advantage of a slip by the Spanish club.

Athletic could have regained the lead in the 19th minute, if Iñaki Williams had found the back of the net with his shot. Duisburg’s netminder Daniel Mesenholer saved the day.

At the other end of the field, the German side had two golden scoring chances within a two-minute stretch, but Borys Tashchy of Ukraine and Germany’s Ahmet Engin could not deliver in the 27th and 29th minutes.

–IANS

ajb/sed