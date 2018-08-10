Dulquer not ‘actively pursuing’ films in Hindi

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Actor Dulquer Salmaan is being lauded for playing a man who initially gives up his passion for his father’s wish in the Hindi film “Karwaan”. He has another Hindi movie lined up. But the actor says Malayalam movies will always be his primary focus and that he is not actively pursuing films in other languages.

After his acting debut in the 2012 Malayalam film “Second Show”, he starred in several movies in his native language and then dabbled in films in Tamil, Telugu and now Hindi.

How important was it for him to do a Hindi film?

“I don’t think I’m actively pursuing it. Whenever offers come my way, if I connect with it then I am completely open to it,” Dulquer told IANS in a telephonic interview from Kochi.

“My primary focus will be Malayalam films. I will choose from what comes my way and take a call irrespective of the language,” he added.

While the love of movie buffs for his work in “Karwaan” can be seen on social media, some pointed out that he took a safe route into Bollywood.

“For me, there was already a challenge in the language. I think the character was interesting enough to have shades. Safe and all, you can say once the film is out. I have definitely played more complicated characters but that doesn’t mean I don’t do films that I connect with because it is safe or unsafe.

“When it (‘Karwaan’) came my way, I connected with it and I liked it. I have been saying this since day one that I am going to treat it as my baby. People are trying to take the debut angle out of it,” he said.

He knows that there will always be opinions and people will either like or dislike his work.

“I am not saying that I am entitled to a big debut in Malayalam film or any language,” said the son of Malayalam superstar Mammootty.

As of now, he is basking in the success of “Karwaan”, which is presented by RSVP in association with Ishka Films.

“They (the audience) liked my grasp over the language,” said the 32-year-old.

What did his father say after watching the film?

“My dad doesn’t give me too much feedback after watching my movies. I am sure he enjoyed it,” he said.

Among other films, Dulquer will be seen in the movie adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s 2008 novel “The Zoya Factor”. It tells the tale of a Rajput girl, Zoya Solanki, who meets the Indian Cricket Team through her job as an executive in an advertising agency and ends up becoming a lucky charm for the team in the 2010 Cricket World Cup.

There are reports that Dulquer might be playing cricket star Virat Kohli in the Soman Kapoor-starrer.

Asked about it, he said: “The book was written long time back. I don’t think it is based on anyone in particular. It is fiction.”

He shared that to “tackle the cricket angle” in the film, he needs to prepare accordingly and look convincing.

Asked more about it, he said: “We will start shooting by end of this month.”

