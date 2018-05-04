Duo gets 1-year jail for robbing Indian in Dubai

Dubai, May 5 (IANS) Two men have been sentenced to one year in jail here for robbing an Indian man of 200,000 dirhams.

The 38-year-old Indian man was intercepted by the two men in July 2017 when he left his office in Dubai’s Meena Bazaar. “I was passing through a parking lot on my way home when an Asian-looking man holding a vessel with some liquid stopped me,” the Indian man said.

He said that the attacker threw the liquid on his face, “burning my face and eyes. I couldn’t see anything”.

“Another person pulled the money parcel wrapped in plastic from my arms and fled.”

The men were sentenced on Friday and they will be deported following the completion of their term in Dubai, the Khaleej Times reported.

Another man involved in the crime is still on the run. Also, a fourth defendant confessed to aiding and abetting the crime by keeping 150,000 dirhams with him to wire to the attackers later.

–IANS

soni/vd