Dushyant Chautala is new chief of Table Tennis Federation of India

Gurugram, Jan 30 (IANS) A new set of office-bearers, led by president Dushyant Chautala, will take charge at the Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI), following an election during its annual general body meeting here on Monday.

Chautala will have a new secretary general in M.P. Singh and treasurer in Arun Banerjee.

The election to all posts was conducted and supervised by Justice Ranjit Singh (Retd.) of the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Chautala, incidentally, is the youngest president of the apex body and his term and that of others, which is for four years, extends until 2021.

Kuldip Vats, representing the Indian Olympic Association and Ashwani Kumar, representing the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports from the Sports Authority of India, were observers.

All posts — the three main office-bearers, eight vice-presidents, four joint secretaries and five out of eight executive committee members — were nominated and filled as per the TTFI constitution. The other three vacant slots in the executive committee were left to be chosen by the new TTFI chief.

Soon after his election, the new president promised to carry forward the good work of his predecessors.

“Our endeavour will be improve the standard of table tennis in the country and my team of office-bearers and state associations will lend their helping hand towards achieving our goals,” Chautala said.

–IANS

dm/sam/bg