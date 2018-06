New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) As many as 27 incoming flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Saturday evening following a powerful dust storm and rain, officials said.

An IGIA official said the diversions took place between 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

“Till 6.00 p.m. 27 flights have been diverted due to the weather condition,” the official told IANS.

