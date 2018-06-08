India

Dust storm: 35 flights diverted from Delhi

New Delhi, June 9 (IANS) As many as 35 incoming flights were diverted from the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) here on Saturday evening following a powerful dust storm and rain, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

According to AAI, the diversions took place between 5 p.m and 6 p.m.

“Due to inclement weather in Delhi, 35 flights were diverted to nearby airports. Flights could not be operated at @DelhiAirport from 5 p.m to 5.57 p.m,” AAI tweeted.

“Our Delhi ATC managing diversions &amp; bringing back diverted flights in safe, orderly &amp; expeditious manner,” it added.

