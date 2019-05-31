Dust storms claims 19 lives in UP, leave 48 injured

Lucknow, June 7 (IANS) Nineteen persons were killed and 48 others injured due to dust storms and lightning in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, an official said on Friday.

A state Relief commissioner said: “While six persons were killed in Mainpuri, three persons each died in Etah and Kasganj and one each in Moradabad, Badaun, Pilibhit, Mathura, Kannauj, Sambhal and Ghaziabad in incidents related to dust storms and lightning.”

Various parts of the state had witnessed dust storms late on Thursday night that led to trees being uprooted and house collapses.

The maximum number of 41 people were injured in Mainpuri district.

Principal Secretary Information Awanish Awasthi said that the “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the officials to take all necessary measures to provide relief to the affected persons. He has directed ministers in-charge of concerned districts to oversee relief operations in their areas”.

–IANS

amita/ksk