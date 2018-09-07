DUSU Polls: Counting stopped after EVM glitch

New Delhi, Sep 13 (IANS) Counting for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) polls, which began on Thursday, was stopped by the election committee due to a “glitch in EVMs”.

Supporters of RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and CYSS-AISA alliance, raised slogans against the University and demanding resumption of counting.

Six rounds of vote counting have been completed.

There was no word from the election committee on whether it will resume the counting on Thursday or postpone it to some other day.

In the polling that took place on Wednesday, just under 45 per cent of students cast their ballots for 23 candidates contesting for various positions forming the central panel of the union.

Traditionally, the Congress-backed National Students Union of India (NSUI) and ABVP, have won the DUSU polls, sometimes sharing the posts of office bearers.

After an unflattering debut in 2015, the Aam Aadmi Party’s Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS) is back this year as an allied partner of leftist group All India Students’ Association (AISA).

The four posts of President, Vice President, Secretary and Joint Secretary form the central panel, which is elected for one year.

–IANS

vn/ksk/sed