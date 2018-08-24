DUSU Polls: NSUI promises IoE tag, Rs 10 food-plate

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) released its election manifesto on Monday for the September 12 poll, promising to fight for the ‘Institution of Eminence’ (IoE) tag for the Delhi University (DU), a Rs 10 food-plate in canteens, and a programme to spot and groom 100 women leaders from the varsity.

The Congress-affiliated group said it will demand a ‘Students Rights Commission’ on the lines of women and minority commissions and free laptops for students.

“We will fight for an ‘Institution of Eminence’ tag for the university which will bring Rs 1,000 crore extra budget which can be used for better infrastructure,” All India Congress Committee (AICC) Joint Secretary and In-charge Ruchi Gupta told reporters.

“The BJP government rejected the application of Delhi University for the tag and chose the Manipal University and the Jio University, which is yet to be established… Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims to be an alumnus of the University from 1978. How can he reject the proposal of his own alma mater?,” she asked.

She also remarked that despite filing an RTI asking for Modi’s degree, the University could not provide it nor is there any proof that the Prime Minister was ever a student of the University.

Fairoz Khan, National President of NSUI, said that the group will spot potential women leaders from the University, who will be mentored by former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dixit.

NSUI at present holds two top positions of President and Vice President in the Students’ Union, with the other two — Secretary and Joint Secretary — being held by its arch-rival Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad, which is affiliated with RSS.

Khan claimed that NSUI in the last one year has kept the campus violence-free and the students have not been scared of being labelled as “anti-nationalist”.

Among its other promises were reduction in college fees, construction of hostel on vacant land under the University, and more study rooms in the campus.

The Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) elections will be held on September 12. Apart from NSUI and ABVP, Aam Aadmi Party’s student wing, Chhatra Yuva Sangharsh Samiti (CYSS), and Leftist-group All India Students’ Association, will be in the fray for the four central panel seats.

The last date to file nomination is September 4. The date for counting is yet to be announced.

