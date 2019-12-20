DUTA, Delhi Police agree on terms to restore normalcy in JNU

New Delhi, Jan 6 (IANS) With Delhi Police agreeing to the demands of a teachers’ team from Delhi University, the team expects that normalcy will soon be restored in JNU campus.

The Delhi University Teachers Association (DUTA) team had discussions with Delhi Police on Sunday night and had submitted a list of four demands to the Delhi Police.

DUTA chief Rajiv Ray told IANS, “This dialogue is aimed at bringing in normalcy at the earliest in JNU.”

The demands include provision of urgent medical assistance to the injured students inside and outside the campus. The delegation has also demanded the arrest of the people involved in Sunday’s attack. Ensuring normalcy in the campus immediately, and rescuing students stuck inside and outside the campus are also on the wish list.

DUTA are confident that if the demands are met, the situation at JNU will return to normal. Ray added that two separate delegations have been constituted to visit JNU campus and AIIMS respectively, to monitor the situation.

Sunday evening saw unprecedented vandalism and assault on students of JNU after several outsiders intruded into the campus. The left-oriented students have accused the ABVP for the incident, while the ABVP students are pointing fingers at the Leftist students on the campus.

–IANS

pvn/sdr/