DuVernay working on documentary on Prince

Los Angeles, Oct 30 (IANS) Filmmaker Ava DuVernay is working with Netflix on a documentary on late American singer-songwriter Prince.

According to sources, the project has the full cooperation of the late artiste’s estate, which is providing with interviews, archival footage and photos, reports variety.com.

The multiple-part documentary will cover the artiste’s entire life.

Renowned for her work on “Selma” and “Queen Sugar”, DuVernay made her big-screen debut in 2008 with “This Is the Life”, which chronicled the alternative hip-hop scene in Los Angeles in the 1990s.

A source said a documentary about Prince and the Revolution’s legendary concert at Minneapolis’ First Avenue in August of 1983 has landed at Apple Music.

