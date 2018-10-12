Dwarka, Veraval and Gopnath to be developed as lighthouse tourism spots

Gandhinagar, Oct 12 (IANS) The Union shipping ministry has decided to develop Gujarat’s Dwarka, Veraval and Gopnath coastal towns as lighthouse tourism spots.

India has 189 lighthouses along its 7,517 km coastline, which also includes those of the Andaman and Nicobar and the Lakshwadeep Islands.

The government has decided to develop 78 lighthouse locations across India in public private partnership (PPP) mode in the first phase to unlock their rich history and heritage.

“Dwarka, Veraval and Gopnath, coastal towns, which are also pilgrim and religious places, will be developed as lighthouse tourist places. These places will have entertainment facilities and other amenities,” said Mansukh Mandaviya, Union Minister for Shipping.

“The lighthouses will have an LED display of local history, entertainment and restaurants”, he said.

The minister said there would also be a visitors’ room at the lighthouses, a help desk, fountains in the compound, walkways along the coastline, landscaping and sitting arrangement.

“We are already developing port activities along the 1,600 km coastline of Gujarat under the Sagarmala project. Through this initiative, we are also developing other places of interest along the coastline,” added the minister.

–IANS

desai/prs