Dwayne Bravo gifts autographed T-shirt to Kamal Haasan

Chennai, Dec 11 (IANS) West Indies cricket superstar Dwayne Bravo, who has also wowed the IPL circuit as a Chennai Super Kings player, caught up with Tamil cinema doyen Kamal Haasan in the city on Wednesday.

The cricketer visited the city to attend an awards ceremony and while in Chennai took out time to catch up with Kamal Haasan and also gift him an autographed T-shirt.

Bravo called it a day from the Windies squad last year but he continues to be a huge draw in various cricket leagues around the world including IPL.

Apart from cricket, he has also been carving a career as a musician lately, in the avatar of DJ Bravo. Recently he launched a video in India titled “The Chamiya Song”.

“The Chamiya Song” has been sung by DJ Bravo along with singer-composer Gaurav Dagaonkar, and features rap by Thai sensation Rimi Nique. The video, featuring Bravo with dancer Shakti Mohan, has already garnered over 5 million views.

