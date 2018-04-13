Dwayne Johnson a ‘big teddy bear’ in real life, says ‘Rampage’ costar

Los Angeles, April 15 (IANS) Actress Malin Akerman has nothing but kind words to say about her “Rampage” costar Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.

“That guy has more charisma in his little finger than anyone!” the 39-year-old actress told people.com.

“I mean, he just is like a big teddy bear! His smile just warms the room and he’s lovely. He’s everything that you wish that he was,” she continued. “I can’t say anything bad about the guy, unfortunately,” she added.

Akerman also added that Johnson, who’s about to welcome his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian, is a “super softie.”

The baby girl, who’s due on April 25, will be Johnson’s third daughter.

The star is also father to 2-year-old Jasmine Lia, and a 16-year-old daughter named Simone Alexandra with ex-wife Dany Garcia.

–IANS

nv/