Dyal Singh College name change report false: DU

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) The Delhi University on Wednesday clarified that name of Dyal Singh College has not been changed and the entire controversy was the result of a “false news”.

“Some newspapers have published a false and misleading report of change of the name of Dyal Singh College (Evening). It is hereby clarified that the Delhi University has not changed the name of the Dyal Singh College (Evening),” DU Registrar said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, a section of media reported that the college’s name was changed to Vande Mantaram College, as had also been mooted since last year by the college governing body.

The controversy that gained steam during the day, got Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur, of the Akali Dal, to seek Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s intervention against the college authorities for hurting “Sikh sentiments” and also forced Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar to issue a statement that he gave no permission to change the name.

The college is named after Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, the founder of The Tribune Trust (1881) and the Punjab National Bank (1894). The philanthropist had set up Dyal Singh Trust, which in 1910 established the Dyal Singh College in Lahore.

The educational institution was operating morning and evening shifts earlier but the evening shift too was changed to morning hours last year. At present, two colleges are functioning in the morning shift from the common campus.

–IANS

