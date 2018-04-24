Dynamic Data Protection key to protect advanced data threats: Forcepoint

Taipei, April 26 (IANS) The new Dynamic Data Protection (DDP) solution harnesses the power of human-centric behaviour analytics and is the most effective data protection method against advanced cyber threats, global cybersecurity firm Forcepoint said here on Thursday.

“Escalating data breaches, stolen identities and abuses of privacy have underscored the need for a new way to continuously assess cyber behaviour to protect users and their data,” stressed Forcepoint CEO Matthew Moynahan.

“It’s time we act to address the use cases instead of the technology alone — and that begins with Forcepoint Dynamic Data Protection as the next-generation of data protection,” Moynahan told the gathering during the company’s APAC Media Conference here.

Forcepoint announced DDP, the industry’s first risk-adaptive protection solution, in response to the challenges enterprise and government chief information security officers (CISO) face today in balancing users and data security with business productivity.

DDP surpasses legacy data loss prevention (DLP) offerings to uniquely deliver next-generation data protection that enforces security policies across enterprise endpoints or devices, without requiring administrator intervention.

“Legacy data protection based on point solutions is dead. A converged approach is the only path forward,” the Forcepoint CEO said.

According to the company, cyber security solutions today rely on traditional threat blocking and static assessments that not only introduce security friction into business transactions but also overwhelm security analysts with millions of alerts from threats.

Forcepoint’s risk-adaptive protection solution has capability to enable through the power of human-centric behaviour analytics that understand interactions with data across users, machines and accounts.

With human-centric behaviour analytics at its core, the Forcepoint DDP applies an anonymous and continuously updated behavioural risk score to establish a baseline of “normal” behaviour of each end-user on corporate or unmanaged networks.

The solution allows to monitor data access, allow access but encrypt downloads, or fully block access to sensitive files depending on the context of individual interactions with corporate data and the resulting risk score.

Forcepoint is the global human-centric cybersecurity company transforming the digital enterprise by continuously adapting security response to the dynamic risk posed by individual users and machines.

The Forcepoint Human Point system delivers Risk-Adaptive Protection to continuously ensure trusted use of data and systems.

Based in Austin, Texas, the cybersecurity firm protects the human point for thousands of enterprise and government customers in more than 150 countries including in India.

(Amiya Kumar Kushwaha is covering the event in Taiwan at the invitation of Forcepoint. He can be contacted at [email protected])

–IANS

akk/na/bg