Dynamos add Spanish goalkeeper Dorronsoro for ISL-5

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Delhi Dynamos FC on Monday added experienced goalkeeper Dorronsoro Sanchez to their ranks ahead of the fifth season of the cash-rich football league.

The Spaniard becomes the third foreign recruit by the club following the signings of Rene Mihelic and Marcos Tebar.

The 33-year-old last plied his trade with Spanish second division outfit Lorca FC, where he made 82 appearances in two seasons, in the process helping the side gain promotion from Spanish second division B.

The Torrelavega born goalkeeper has represented the likes of Albacete, Alcorcon, Alcoyano in Spain and has also been crowned champion of Spanish second division B with Albacete in 2013-14.

“I am looking forward to this new phase in my career. ISL has grown immensely, and we have a lot of Spanish players and coaches here, they have given great reviews about the league. I am very excited to be a part of this club and this league,” Dorronsoro said in a statement.

Dorronsoro joins Albino Gomes, Sukhadev Patil and Sayan Roy in the list of goalkeepers in the squad.

“Dorronsoro is an experienced goalkeeper who will add a lot of value to this side. His presence will help our young goalkeepers a lot and he can be a great mentor for them as well,” Delhi head coach Josep Gombau said.

