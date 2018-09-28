Dzeko hat-trick helps Roma thrash Plzen in Champions League match

Rome, Oct 3 (IANS) Bosnian Edin Dzeko scored three goals to help AS Roma seal a 5-0 victory over Viktoria Plzen in Group G of the Champions League at the Stadio Olimpico in Rome.

The three goals by Dzeko, came in the 3rd, 39th and 90th minute, and two other goals from Turkish Cengiz Under (64th minute) and Dutch Justin Kluivert (75th minute) on Tuesday night led Roma to tie against Real Madrid with three points in the group standing, which is currently led by CSKA Moscow, with 4 points.

After a 0-3 defeat at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium against Real Madrid, the team of coach Eusebio Di Francesco received Viktoria with the obligation to win and did not disappoint the fans by imposing their technical superiority from the start, reports Efe news.

It was a harsh setback for Viktoria, whose debut match in the Champions League against CSKA Moscow had been even more bitter because despite its initial two-goal lead, the Russian team managed to score an equalizer in the last second, leading the match to end in a 2-2 draw.

