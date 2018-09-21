e-pharma startups seek more clarity on data privacy

New Delhi, Sep 25 (IANS) e-pharmacy players on Tuesday said they support the government’s draft e-Pharmacy policy but look forward to more clarity on the data privacy and data management.

Digital health platforms said they are in total support of the draft rules, as it would bring affordability and transparency for consumers, and would oppose the nation-wide strike called by the All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) on September 28, 2018.

“Few areas we would like additional clarity on would be data privacy and data management,” said Prashant Tandon, co-founder, 1mg, on being asked about problems faced by the sector.

The online pharma players were speaking at a media briefing here.

Tandon further said: “There is a parallel Sri Krishna Committee for digital data, which is going on… We would prefer a clarity whether we have to comply with it ”

Talking of the recent opposition to the government’s draft policy, the stakeholders said e-pharmacies would empower consumers and provide them multiple options to help them make an informed choice while buying their medicines.

–IANS

