e-rickshaw service started on JNU campus

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) An e-rickshaw service was started on the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus here on Tuesday to promote eco-friendly mobility of people.

The battery-operated e-rickshaws will ply on three routes to connect all residential areas, hostels and shopping complexes, library, academic buildings on the campus and all exit gates.

“This will not only help reduce pollution and congestion on the campus but also discourage people from using motorised vehicles in the JNU,” a varsity statement said.

Delhi Transport Corporation buses and auto-rickshaws are allowed inside the campus, though many outsiders and students move inside the campus on foot also.

The JNU said that to promote women entrepreneurship and gender friendly ambience on the campus, all e-rickshaws will be driven by women in the coming months.

–IANS

vn/tsb/bg