E-scooter services soon at Kashmere Gate: DMRC

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday said that e-scooter services will commence soon from Kashmere Gate, New Delhi and IIT metro stations in order to achieve last mile connectivity.

“The service will be started by the end of March,” an official told IANS.

Currently, the E-scooter services are operational from 4 metro stations — Vishwavidyalaya, Mandi House, Dwarka Sector-9 and Nehru Enclave. These scooters are booked through a Smartphone App called ‘qQuick’.

Speaking to IANS, Anuj Dayal, executive director of Corporate Communications, DMRC, said “A number of measures have been taken by DMRC to enhance last mile connectivity. Various services, both to and from it’s stations are available to achieve the same. Apart from operating feeder buses, we have started e-rickshaw, cycle and e-scooter services as well. In the future, many more such projects shall be taken up.”

Public bicycle sharing services are available from at least 40 metro stations. These bicycles are also booked and operated by smartphone apps. The DMRC also authorized e-rickshaw services which are operational from 17 metro stations not only in Delhi region but also in Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad. These e-rickshaws charge Rs 10 for the first 2 kilometres and an additional Rs 5 for every subsequent kilometre for shared rides.

Dayal also informed IANS that “for on the spot cab booking, manned/unmanned UBER kiosks are operational from 10 metro stations including HUDA City Centre, Sikanderpur, Iffco Chowk, Vaishali, Raja Nahar Singh, Botanical Garden, Noida City Centre.

Metro is considered a safe mode of transport. The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation makes 2,700 trips per day carrying 1.5 million passengers, who on an average travel a distance of 17 kilometres each. The last mile connectivity aims to help reduce traffic and consequently curb pollution. “We want more people to use the metro,” said Dayal.

