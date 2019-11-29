E3 letter to UN on missiles is desperate falsehood: Zarif

Tehran, Dec 6 (IANS) Iran’s Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif on Thursday criticised Britain, France and Germany for their recent allegations about Iran’s developing ballistic missile program.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Wednesday, the three EU countries stated that Iran is developing “nuclear-capable ballistic missiles” which runs against a UN Security Council resolution preventing Iran from the activities related to such missiles.

“Latest E3 letter to UN on missiles is a desperate falsehood to cover up their miserable incompetence in fulfilling bare minimum of their own JCPOA obligations,” Zarif tweeted on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The remarks by Zarif referred to the European’s “sluggishness” in protecting Iran’s rights under the landmark 2015 nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

“If E3 want a modicum of global credibility, they can begin by exerting sovereignty rather than bowing to US bullying,” Zarif said on Thursday.

Iran has denied that it is working to obtain nuclear-capable missiles.

