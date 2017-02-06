Earthquake shakes Delhi, NCR

New Delhi, Feb 6 (IANS) A earthquake, epicentred in Uttarakhand and measuring 5.8 on the Richter scale, rattled residents of Delhi and north India on Monday night, creating panic and leading office workers to evacuate buildings, the IMD said.

According to the preliminary IMD report, the quake, classified as moderate, occurred at 10.33 p.m. at a point 30.5 degree North latitude 79.1 degrees East longitude in Uttarakhand’s

Rudraprayag district. Its depth was 33 km.

Tremors were felt in Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand also.

–IANS

