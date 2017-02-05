East Bengal floor Chennai 3-0, consolidate lead at top of I-League

Barasat (West Bengal), Feb 5 (IANS) Kolkata football giants East Bengal consolidated their lead at the top of the I-League with a convincing 3-0 win over Chennai City FC at the Barasat Stadium here on Sunday.

Wedson Anselme (50th), Willis Plaza (75th) and Lalrindika Ralte (90+4) scored second half goals to give the red and gold brigade their sixth successive triumph and leave them high on 19 points from seven matches.

Chennai were consigned to their second consecutive defeat leaving them stranded at the foot of the table with four points from seven outings.

East Bengal got the first chance in the seventh minute when Nikhil Poojary was set up by a buccaneering Wedson Ansleme, but the Under-22 player agonisingly shot over the bar.

Chennai showed good defensive skills to choke their more fancied rivals down the middle with Brazilian Charles D’Souza coming close on two occasions.

Robin Singh missed a gilt-edged opportunity as well, his header ballooning over from inside the box as the contest ended goalless at half-time.

In the second half, it was all about the hosts’ star players Wedson and Plaza who scored two goals to change the match on its head.

First, a wonderful 25-yard lob by Ralte was turned in by Wedson. Then, Wedson turned provider minutes later with a defence-splitting pass for Plaza who scored with ease.

In second half injury time, Thongkosiem Haokip was brought down by Nigerian Echezona Anyichie inside the box with Ralte turning in from the spot.

