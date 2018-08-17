East Bengal footballers collect funds for Kerala flood victims

Kolkata, Aug 19 (IANS) In a show of solidarity for the flood-ravaged Kerala, city soccer giants East Bengal raised funds from the spectators after their Calcutta Football League game against Aryan Club on Saturday night.

Striker Joby Justin, who hails from Kerala, was at the fore front as the red and gold brigade players held a banner which read ‘Save Kerala, save humanity’ and went around the entire ground to collect funds after the game which they won 3-0.

East Bengal’s Laldanmawia, who was named Man of the Match, for his superb all-round show, also dedicated the award to the flood victims.

“I will remember this for my entire life. When I will become a former footballer and sitting in Kerala, this is a story I will tell my grandchildren,” said Justin.

The death toll due to the devastating rains and floods increased to 370, as two more deaths were reported on Sunday with rescue operations continuing in the worst affected districts of Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Thrissur.

Kerala is facing the heaviest rains and consequent widespread floods and destruction since 1924, which the state estimates has caused a loss of over Rs 19,500 crore.

