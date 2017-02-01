East Bengal replace Amirov with Australian striker Payne

Kolkata, Feb 1 (IANS) Kolkata football giants East Bengal on Wednesday confirmed the signing of Australian striker Christopher Payne as their fourth foreigner after parting ways with Kyrgyzstan’s Ildar Amirov.

Payne has been hired in the mandatory Asian quota for foreigners. The other three foreigners are Willis Plaza, Wedson Anselme and Ivan Bukenya.

“His (Christopher) contract has been done. We have applied for his visa,” a club official told IANS.

Payne has won the Australian League with Sydney FC in the 2009-10.

East Bengal are presently at the top of the I-League with 13 points from five matches, having won four matches in a row.

–IANS

