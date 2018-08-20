East Bengal rope in Spanish defender Borja Gómez Pérez

Kolkata, Aug 24 (IANS) City soccer giants East Bengal on Thursday announced that they have signed Spanish player Borja Gómez Pérez for the upcoming season.

Borja would play as central defender, alongside Costa Rican world cupper Johnny Acosta, and lend solidity to the rearguard, the club said in a release.

Borja’s previous club was UD San Sebastián de los Reyes in La Liga. He comes with a vast professional experience, the release said.

He has turned out at La Liga with clubs like Rayo Vallecano, Granada CF, Hércules CF, CD Lugo, Real Oviedo, Real Murcia and UD Logroñés.

He also donned the jersey of FC Karpaty Lviv in the Ukrainian Premier League side.

