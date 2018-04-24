East Bengal sack coach Jamil, Bhowmick to continue as TD

Kolkata, April 26 (IANS) City football giants East Bengal on Thursday sacked head coach Khalid Jamil just one year into his tenure, keeping Subhash Bhowmick as the club’s technical director.

“Miserable performance by Khalid Jamil. We have already sent a letter to him that we cannot continue with him at the present moment,” club secretary Kalyan Majumder told reporters at the press conference here.

There was speculation over Jamil being removed after East Bengal’s fourth-place finish in the I-League and a Super Cup final loss to Bengaluru FC.

Bhowmick was also unhappy with Jamil’s way of working and had publicly expressed his disappointment after the loss to Bengaluru in the Super Cup summit clash.

Jamil was on a two-year contract with the red and golds and it had a clause that allowed both parties to part ways after six months with a two-month notice period.

–IANS

