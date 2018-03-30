East Bengal take on Mumbai City in Super Cup R16 (Preview)

Bhubaneswar, April 4 (IANS) East Bengal will look to get over the disappointing I-League campaign as they take on Mumbai City FC in the penultimate game of the Hero Super Cup Round of 16 here on Thursday.

EB finished fourth in the I-League, as they continued their title drought but Super Cup gives them a chance to earn a silverware in the football season.

“We have to be positive before hitting the pitch tomorrow. We are not thinking about the past. East Bengal have a matured set of players who have trained very hard for last few days before coming here,” coach Khalid Jamil said in the pre-match press conference.

EB are going to approach the game with a more patient lookout and they’ll prefer to read their opponents before hurling the attacks on the Mumbai-based club.

“Surely we’ll tweak our strategy for a knockout game. We have to be more patient. It’s our first match at this ground whereas Mumbai City FC have already been here once. We have to be very alert defensively and mentally strong to get the job done,” Jamil added.

Everyone sans Md. Rafique is available for selection and that would surely provide Jamil more options to try out.

Mumbai City FC coach Alexandre Guimarães showed his joy to be back at the tournament having overcome the resilient Indian Arrows in the qualifiers.

“First of all, it’s nice to be back again in the tournament. We had a tough game against Indian Arrows. Every game is going down the wire and every team has to toil hard to get the success,” the Costa Rican coach mentioned.

“We respect our opponent but we are here with a strong will to win. We know that we are going to play a team who has a great history and legacy.”

Meanwhile, Mumbai have come with two foreigners and coach feels this is a brilliant opportunity for the local boys to step up and live up to the expectation.

“This is the time for our local guys to take the responsibility and show their potential on the pitch. We have seen a few of their matches and surely tomorrow’s match is going to very competitive and taxing one”, Guimarães stated.

–IANS

