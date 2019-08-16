Eastern Economic Forum in Russia to feature 70 events

Moscow, Aug 21 (IANS) With an aim of expanding international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and developing the economy in Russias Far East, over 70 business events, including panel discussions, will be held as part of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vlodivostok from September 4 to 6.

The EEF programme consists of four main thematic pillars — ‘New Solutions for Accelerating Economic Growth’, ‘Improving the Business Environment’, ‘The Far East and Asia Pacific: Fostering Collaboration’, and ‘New Solutions for Improving Quality of Life’.

As per the tradition, the central event of the EEF will be a plenary session attended by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga.

“The Eastern Economic Forum is a respected discussion platform that brings together heads of state, leading Russian and foreign entrepreneurs, and experts,” Adviser to the Russian President and Executive Secretary of the Eastern Economic Forum Organizing Committee Anton Kobyakov said.

“At the anniversary of the Forum, participants will discuss important issues that aim to expand international cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region and develop the economy of the Russian Far East,” he added.

Kobyankov said the EEF 2019 business programme features a variety of formats that help to ensure that discussions are held at the highest level and that the Forum is productive.

The ‘New Solutions for Accelerating Economic Growth’ theme will include sessions on preferential regimes in the Far East as well as new tools for economic growth and enhancing the region’s investment appeal.

The participants will discuss ways to improve such mechanisms as advanced special economic zones, the Free Port of Vladivostok, the Far Eastern Hectare programme as well as measures to provide financial and non-financial support to investors. They will also consider prospects for the development of key industries in the region.

The session will be attended by the Minister for the Development of the Russian Far East and Arctic Alexander Kozlov, Russian Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Dmitry Kobylkin, Russian Minister of Economic Development Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights Boris Titov, Senior Minister of State at the Singaporean Ministry of Trade and Industry Koh Poh Koon, Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation Tadashi Maeda, and SUN Group Vice Chairman Shiv Vikram Khemka.

Discussions within the ‘Improving the Business Environment’ pillar will focus on creating new opportunities for investors in the Russian Far East.

The main themes of the sessions will be improvements to national jurisdiction and the protection of investors’ rights, the transformation of the public administration system within the context of digitalization as well as the development of small and medium-sized businesses.

The session participants will include Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Maxim Akimov, Russian Prosecutor General Yury Chaika, Russian Export Center Director Andrey Slepnev, and Head of Russian Federal Agency for Tourism Zarina Doguzova.

The theme of ‘The Far East and Asia Pacific: Fostering Collaboration’ will address interaction between Russia and countries of the Asia-Pacific region.

The key discussion topics will be: international scientific and technical cooperation, the digital transformation of international trade, the future of the Russian Arctic, and transport corridors through the Far East.

The speakers will include Russian Presidential Aide Igor Levitin, Chairman of the VEB.RF State Development Corporation Igor Shuvalov, President of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexander Sergeyev, President of the Russian Olympic Committee Stanislav Pozdnyakov, Mongolian Minister of Foreign Affairs Damdin Tsogtbaatar, Indonesian Minister of Village, Development of Disadvantaged Regions and Transmigration Eko Putro Sandjojo, and Secretary-General of the China Overseas Development Association He Zhenwei.

The ‘New Solutions for Improving Quality of Life’ pillar will be devoted to social development issues in the Russian Far East. The main themes will include: attracting private investment to the social sector, improving the quality of education and healthcare in the region, developing a modern urban environment, and creating cities of the future.

Session speakers will include Russian Minister of Construction Industry, Housing, and Utilities Sector Vladimir Yakushev, Sberbank President and Chairman of the Executive Board Herman Gref, Federal Youth Affairs Agency Director Alexander Bugayev, and Federal Service for the Oversight of Consumer Protection and Welfare Director Anna Popova.

The EEF 2019 will also feature country-specific business dialogues with entrepreneurs from India, China, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, and Europe. IANS will be the media partner of the EEF.

