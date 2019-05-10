EC applauds senior citizens, disabled for voting

New Delhi, May 13 (IANS) The Election Commission on Sunday applauded senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities, who came out to vote.

“As a nation, we feel very proud that many centenarians came out and voted, signalling that the past, present and future of this country has been secured,” an Election Commission official said.

The official thanked all in the field including booth level officials and volunteers who facilitated voting by senior citizens and people with disabilities, as well as security personnel deployed in the pooling booths for making “extraordinary efforts” to ensure safety and confidence of voters.

–IANS

ak/vd