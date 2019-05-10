EC appointed 70 expenditure observers for Phase VI

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) appointed 70 expenditure observers to curb the abuse of money power in the 59 parliamentary constituency across seven states which went to the polls in the sixth phase of Lok Sabha elections on Sunday, the Commission said.

“The observers were appointed to implement its instructions regarding election expenditure of the candidates and for seizure of unaccounted money, illicit liquor, drugs and other inducements,” the EC said.

In order to curb the abuse of money power during elections, the Commission decided that each expenditure sensitive constituency would have two expenditure observers.

The states with geographically difficult terrains were allotted slightly larger number of expenditure observers to ensure better visibility and accessibility.

As per EC’s instructions, the states deployed adequate resources in terms of Flying Squads (FS), Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs) and Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs) in all the parliamentary constituencies, said the Commission.

Besides expenditure observers, the EC said a total of 461 assistant expenditure observers were deployed across the seven states — Delhi, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar — along with 1,590 FS, 1,414 SSTs, 719 VSTs, 575 VVTs and 480 accounting teams.

As a result of the combined efforts, a total of Rs 827.23 crore in cash, liquor worth Rs 285.13 crore, narcotics valued at Rs 1,261.34 crore, precious metals amounting Rs 984.88 crore and freebies worth Rs 57.08 crore were seized, said the Commission.

–IANS

rak/arm