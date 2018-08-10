EC asks CEOs of poll-bound states to ensure voter slip distribution

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday directed the Chief Electoral Officers (CEO) of the four poll-bound states of Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Mizoram and Rajasthan to streamline the distribution of photo voter slips by Booth Level Officers (BLOs) so that each voter gets them.

“The Commission has reiterated its instructions of March 21, 2014, according to which the Returning Officer (RO) of the constituency has been directed to prepare a schedule for distribution of Photo Voter Slips by the BLOs,” the EC said in a release.

“A copy of this schedule shall be given by the RO to the political parties, Booth Level Agents (BLA) of all recognised political parties, if they have been appointed, and to contesting candidates and their agents, under acknowledgement.

“The Commission has also directed that ROs shall ensure that the above said schedule shall be given well in advance and this shall be adhered to strictly by all BLOs,” the release said.

Polls in the four states are due in December this year.

