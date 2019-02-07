EC asks Delhi Police to probe misleading calls to voters

New Delhi, Feb 10 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday said it has asked the Delhi Police to probe telephone calls made to voters claiming their names have been deleted from the electoral rolls.

In a letter to the Delhi Police Commissioner, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Delhi mentioned receiving several complaints alleging that certain unknown persons/entities/sources are making misleading phone calls to the citizens of Delhi, telling them that their names have been deleted from the electoral roll, and that the caller is trying to get the same restored.

“The only authority to add or delete a name in the electoral roll is the Electoral Registration Officer (ERO). No other person can do so. Any person can apply to the ERO for including his name in the electoral roll,” the CEO office said in a statement.

“It appears that the matter needs to be thoroughly investigated in order that the factual correctness of the averments made in the complaints are ascertained and necessary action under relevant extant laws is taken,” it said in the February 8 letter to the Delhi Police chief.

Warning voters about such misleading calls, the poll panel asked them to check their names in the electoral roll either by calling Voter Helpline or by visiting the National Voter Service Portal.

–IANS

and/pgh/pcj