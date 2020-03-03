EC: Bypoll for Nizamabad on April 7

New Delhi, March 6 (IANS) The Election Commission has announced the dates of by-election into the Telangana Legislative Council from Nizamabad local authorities Constituency on April 7.

The by-election was necessitated after R Bhoopathi Reddy got disqualified under the 10th schedule of the Constitution and the rules of Telangana Legislative Council.

The issue of notification for the bypoll will be on March 12, while the last date of filing nominations is March 19.

The counting will take place on April 9.

With this notification by the poll body, the model code of conduct has come into play with “immediate effect”.

–IANS

