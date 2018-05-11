EC clears 1 held up poll result in Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 16 (IANS) The Election Commission (EC) late on Tuesday cleared the result for Hubballi-Dharwad (central) Assembly segment, which was held up over the issue of mock slips not being cleared from the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM)’s control unit.

“As few mock slips weren’t cleared from the control unit of the EVM after a mock poll, we (state poll panel) had sought the permission of the Commission to count the Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips instead,” state’s Joint Chief Electoral Officer A.V. Surya Sen told IANS here.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) nominee Jagadish Shettar was declared winner from the seat.

Shettar, who was Karnataka Chief Minister from 2012-13, won over Congress candidate Mahesh Nalwad by a margin of 20,944 votes.

Of the results declared for all the 222 assembly segments, BJP won 104, Congress 78 and JD-S 37, while others got three seats.

–IANS

