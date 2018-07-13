EC dismisses Congress allegation of irregularities in MP electoral roll

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) The Election Commission has dismissed the allegations made by Congress about large-scale entries of “invalid and false” voters in the electoral roll of Madhya Pradesh as “unsubstantiated”.

In a communication to the party to Monday, the EC said: “In view of the reports of the extensive door-to-door field verifications and facts.. your allegations of large scale duplicate, repeat, invalid, and false electors in the electoral roll are not substantiated.”

The Congress had alleged large scale irregularties in the state electoral roll in a complaint on June 3.

“The Commission immediately sent teams of officials to four assembly constituencies namely, Narela, Bhojpur, Hoshangabad and Seoni-Malwa ACs to enquire into the allegations made in your complaint,” said the EC in its letter.

“With regard to the allegation of abnormal increase of electors against population, there is an increase in electors from 3,68,48,021 in 2008 to 4,60,29,289 in 2013 and from 4,60,29,289 in 2013 to 4,97,97,657 as on July 2, 2018 i.e. an increase of 37,68,368 (8.1 per cent).

“This increase has been progressive on annual basis and is reasonable in view of the awareness among the electorates as well as various SVEEP measures adopted by the commission. This resulted in enrolment of large number of first time electors as well as left out electors,” it added.

The EC stated that the officials physically verified 26,76,231 electors in the 91 assembly constituencies in the state.

It said 22,918,10 voters were found to be present, while 3,307,11 voters were either deleted already or not found enrolled in the respective constituencies.

In 31,059 cases, the electors were found absent and 12,987 electors were found dead, EC stated.

“Only names of 9,644 electors were found in the repeated entry category against which appropriate action has already been initiated.”

–IANS

sid/vd