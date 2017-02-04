EC introduces ‘pink booths’ in Punjab, Goa

New Delhi, Feb 4 (IANS) “Pink booths” or polling booths managed completely by female staff and security personnel were introduced in the Punjab and Goa assembly elections where voting was held on Saturday, the Election Commission said.

Talking to reporters here, Deputy Election Commissioner Umesh Sinha said that 40 such booths were used in Goa – one in each constituency.

In Punjab, 105 out of the total 117 constituencies had one pink booth each.

“The Election Commission has introduced this concept of pink booths to bring in gender parity. These booths are totally managed by female staff and female security personnel,” Sinha said.

He added that similar booths will also be used in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Manipur.

In Punjab, where 81 women candidates (out of total 1,145) contested elections, the electorate consisted of around 94 lakh women compared to over 1.05 crore male voters.

In Goa, 19 out of 251 candidates were women. Among the voters, over 5.5 lakh out of the total 11.10 lakh electors were female.

While polling in Uttarakhand will take place on February 15, Manipur will vote in two phases on March 4 and 8.

Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state, will go to the polls in seven phases: February 11, 15, 19, 23 and 27, and March 4 and 8.

–IANS

mak-vv/vd