EC launches its new website with ‘enriched content, improved functionality’

New Delhi, Nov 12 (IANS) The Election Commission of India on Monday launched its newly designed website that offers improved functionality and enriched content.

Chief Election Commissioner O.P. Rawat said he was sure the visitors would “love the new look and the feel of the site”.

“We are excited about the launch of our new site, we hope every citizen will be able to find information on the Election Commission of India website with ease. Visitors would love the new look and the feel of the site, especially the new navigation where all the content is available in one place,” Rawat said.

“The revamped website demonstrates our commitment to free, fair and inclusive elections. The new site is an important piece for our voter-centric strategy and aligns EC digital platform much more closely to the Commission’s vision,” he added.

The the revamped website features a streamlined and simplified design, improved functionality, and enriched content areas which will help visitors to make well-informed decisions regarding their election-related matters, the EC said in a release.

“The new website has been built keeping users in mind. The streamlined user interface provides a more interactive experience, allowing users to easily find the information they are looking for,” it added.

Visitors can browse the website based on their own interests and learn more about the electoral process in a more engaging way.

